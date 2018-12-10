Blake Lively is channeling her former Gossip Girl alter ego, Serena van der Woodsen!

On Sunday, the actress shared a pic of herself on Instagram, exiting the Chanel Metiers d'Art Pre-Fall 2019 show outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art last week. Dressed in a cropped white satin jacket, sparkly dress and matching glitzy thigh-high boots, the blonde's statement outfit is reminiscent of van der Wooden's fashion-forward style. Naturally, the 31-year-old star captioned the photo, "Spotted: S, back on the steps of the Met."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Her hilarious and nostalgic caption immediately made us smile and had us pining for a Gossip Girl reboot.

If you're not familiar with the show that catapulted Lively into stardom (stop what you're doing and binge-watch it on Netflix, stat), the caption references the series' narrator, Gossip Girl, who "spots" the characters at various landmarks in New York City. The Met steps are where van der Woodsen and bestie Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester, would often hang.

Lively is known for her humorous Instagram posts, and husband Ryan Reynolds doesn't hold back when it comes to chiming in.

Learn more about Lively and Reynolds' adorable relationship below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's Only Had Sex With Blake Lively 'Just the Two Times'

Blake Lively Is a Silver Siren at Versace Runway Show -- See Her '80s-Inspired Style

Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Claims Wife Blake Lively Is Cheating on Him With a Ghost