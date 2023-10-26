As you begin looking for the perfect present for skin care and makeup lovers, the tons of beauty finds to consider can be overwhelming. Thankfully, that's where the best beauty Advent calendars save the day. They are the gift that keeps on giving with numerous thoughtful gifts building excitement for the holiday season.

For the beauty obsessed, Bloomingdale's just released its 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023. This year, the Christmas countdown features 25 compartments filled with luxurious surprises for everyone.

Inspired by Bloomingdale's iconic flagship store on 59th Street in NYC and its legendary cosmetics floor, Bloomingdale's exclusive beauty Advent calendar comes in a chic black and gold design. The box itself is so gorgeous on its own that it doesn't even need gift wrapping.

Open each compartment and discover a handpicked favorite from some of the most sought-after brands. Amongst the products inside, there are skincare best-sellers from Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream to SK-II Facial Treatment Essence. You'll also find fragrances from Prada and Le Labo along with makeup must-haves from Charlotte Tilbury, YSL, and Laura Mercier.

The Bloomgindale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar is available to shop now, but you'll need to be quick as this is one we definitely expect to sell out fast. Valued at $800, you can snag one of this year's best luxury gifts for $300 and absolutely wow your loved one.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: