Jennifer Aniston's not the only leading lady Brad Pitt reunited with at Sunday's 2020 SAG Awards! The 56-year-old actor was also photographed catching up with his Fight Club co-star Helena Bonham Carter at the annual award show.

Pitt and Carter played the reckless Tyler Durden and the rough and tumble Marla Singer, respectively, in the 1999 classic, which also stars Edward Norton.

At Sunday's SAG Awards, Carter and Pitt were spotted animatedly chatting before The Crown star gave Pitt a hug.

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Carter was nominated for her role as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series and The Crown also picked up the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Award.

As for Pitt, he picked up a SAG Award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I gotta add this to my Tinder profile," he quipped in his speech.

But all eyes were on Pitt's backstage antics where he was spotted chatting with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and even grabbing her arm. He was later filmed backstage proudly watching as Aniston took him a trophy of her own for her work in The Morning Show.

