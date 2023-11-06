Gigi Hadid had a busy weekend! The 28-year-old model was spotted enjoying a girls' night out with Taylor Swift and some other celebrity pals on Saturday before Bradley Cooper "crashed" the evening, a source tells ET.

"After the ladies finished with their dinner, they went over to Zero Bond and some other friends joined -- including Bradley Cooper," the source tells ET. "Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi. The two of them left the club together."

According to the source, Hadid stayed at Zero Bond until around 3 a.m. before heading out with the 48-year-old Oscar winner.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Hadid and Cooper are spotted exiting the club together. For the outing, Hadid wore a black button-down mini-dress with knee-high black boots. Cooper went casual in a black beanie hat, jeans, sneakers, a hoodie and a bomber jacket.

Earlier in the evening, Hadid was spotted having sushi at Bond St. with Swift and gal pals Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne and a few other women.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Another source says they dined in the private Tatami Room and ordered an assortment of dishes including the famous crispy rice.

"They arrived just before 7 p.m.," says the source who added that, "they were in a great mood, holding hands and laughing as they got to their table."

As for Hadid and Cooper, the rumored pair have been spending an increased amount of time together recently. Last month they were seen out for a walk in New York City together after going on a dinner outing just days before.

"Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while," another source previously told ET. "They share a lot of mutual friends and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together. They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other."

Cooper split from model Irina Shayk in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

As for Hadid -- who shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik -- she was most recently romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

