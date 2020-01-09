It appears as though Brandi Glanville wants to share her thoughts on the recent rumors that she had an affair with Denise Richards -- but can't.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself with her eyes closed, sitting down and making a meditation pose.

"When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to..." she captioned the cryptic post. Fans quickly began commenting, hoping she was talking about recent rumors about her and Richards.

On Wednesday, DailyMail reported that Richards was confronted by one of her current RHOBH castmates about an alleged months-long affair she had with Glanville. The confrontation reportedly occurred while the cast was filming in Rome, Italy, in November. The website's source claimed that Richards told Glanville that she was in an open relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers, but that wasn't the case.

However on Wednesday, a rep for Richards told ET that the report that she had a relationship with Glanville is untrue.

Both Bravo, the network that airs the Real Housewives franchise, and Glanville had no comment for ET regarding the report.

ET can confirm that if something did go down between Richards and Glanville. It will play out on season 10 of RHOBH, which will return to Bravo in the first half of this year.

While Glanville will neither confirm nor deny the alleged relationship, she did tweet on Dec. 29: "I just got “Denised."

I just got “Denised” — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

ET spoke with the cast of RHOBH at BravoCon in November, where they teased what to expect. It was also confirmed that RHOBH alums Glanville and Grammer will make appearances on the show.

Watch below to hear more.

