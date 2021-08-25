Brands Founded By Women to Shop for Women's Equality Day and Beyond

August 26 is Women's Equality Day -- a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave the women the right to vote.

One of the biggest ways to support women is by supporting their businesses. There are a ton of amazing fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle companies out there that have been created and built by women, and ET Style is sharing a few of our favorites to add to your list of go-to brands -- and we'll continue to add more.

From brands you already know and love to ones to discover for the first time, choose from these awesome women-founded lines for your shopping needs.

Fashion

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana bags are a favorite among celebs such as Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. The fashion brand, co-founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah, delivers modern, classic, intentional designs crafted from the highest-quality materials. $195 AT CUYANA Buy Now

Yam Posy Bracelet Sense of Shelf Yam Posy Bracelet Created by Madeline Ritaccio, Sense of Shelf is an online shop that carries eco-friendly, ethical fashion brands, and majority of them are founded by women. $38 AT SENSE OF SHELF Buy Now

Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt Phenomenal Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt Phenomenal, founded by Meena Harris, is an empowering lifestyle brand that brings awareness to causes and underrepresented communities. Their signature "Phenomenal" tees are all about embracing and being proud of who you are. $35 AT PHENOMENAL Buy Now

Health and Beauty

Ciaté London I Am Woman Palette Ciaté London Ciaté London I Am Woman Palette Ciaté London -- which was founded by Charlotte Knight -- teamed up with celebrity makeup artists Alexx Mayo and Kirin Bhatty (the makeup artists for Lizzo and Awkwafina, respectively) to create an inspiring palette filled with 24 shades. Of the colors included, 23 are named after women who shaped history including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou. Not only does this makeup palette celebrate historic women, but also everyday women with its shade You. $45 AT CIATÉ LONDON Buy Now

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Nordstrom Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Lulu Cordero created Bomba Curls as a haircare line that celebrates curls! Inspired by Dominican beauty secrets passed down generations, Bomba Curls products are made with premium, organic ingredients to boost hair growth and enhance the beautiful look of curls. $22 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Glossier Boy Brow Glossier Glossier Boy Brow Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier is all about complementing your natural beauty with easy-to-use, effortless makeup and skincare. $16 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

Home

Lifestyle

Away The Carry-On Away Away The Carry-On The popular luggage company was co-founded by Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for their stylish premium suitcases and other travel accessories without the retailer mark-up. $225 AT AWAY Buy Now

