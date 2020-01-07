Brielle Biermann is getting candid about her experience getting lip fillers.

The 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy star recently revealed on social media that she was dissolving her lip fillers in order to go back to looking like her 18-year-old self, and shared her new look. "New year! New lips! New hair! Same b**ch!" she captioned one Instagram video.

Now, Brielle is speaking to ET about her decision.

"I've gone to four or five different doctors, gotten a ton of different fillers in my lips... it was just time to start fresh," she says. "I wasn't happy with how they looked either!"

However, Brielle clarifies that she's still getting lip fillers in the future -- but this time, with much more knowledge about the process and what she wants.

"I finally found an incredible injector in Atlanta who agreed it was time to dissolve and start over!" she shares with ET. "I'm actually going back to her tomorrow to see if we should dissolve more or if we can add a little to get them to where I want. I have more knowledge now than I did when I started four years ago so I think this will be a different and better experience for me!"

She also shares her advice for those who are thinking about getting lip injections.

"Do a ton of research," she stresses. "I've gone to the best of the best and still got screwed over in what type of filler they were using and their injection method. It's worth it to spend the extra money in going to someone who's great at lips and not just good! It is your face after all! Also.. less is more!"

Back in September 2016, Brielle and her mom, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and Kim defended Brielle's decision to get lip fillers. Brielle first started getting lip fillers when she was 18 years old, which some fans criticized.

"First of all, Brielle is an adult," Kim said of her eldest daughter. "... And why not? Shoot 'em up!"

"I've heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly," she added.

ET recently spoke to 41-year-old Kim in November at BravoCon, and she said her 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, is also now interested in getting lip fillers.

"She's blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she's probably a little bit more motivated," Kim said. "But I'm like, 'You're 18.' Until you're 18 you can't do anything and that's kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we're doing OK."

-- Reporting by Deidre Behar

