Britney Spears is less than enthusiastic about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Britney feels that this decision is ill-timed, given the pop singer's recent split from husband Sam Asghari, and the strain in their family.

"Britney isn't thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing With the Stars. She feels like it's bad timing, especially with the current situation she's dealing with in her split with Sam," said the source. "She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings. She doesn't plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained."

It was announced last week that Jamie Lynn will be putting on her dancing shoes and giving it her all in the upcoming season of the ABC reality competition series. She plans to donate her salary from the show to vSAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid the ongoing strikes.

Jamie Lynn dodged a question about Britney simply saying, "My 15-year-old was very motivated for me to do this."

Meanwhile, last week ET learned that Britney is no longer seeing her former housekeeper, convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz.

"Britney is doing okay since her fling with Paul ended. She was given guidance to stay away from him and was told that he wasn’t good for her," a source told ET of the 41-year-old pop star.

The news comes less than a month after Spears was spotted out with Soliz when they were photographed in Los Angeles. He was riding shotgun and Spears was behind the wheel when paparazzi snapped them in her white Mercedes-Benz coupe.

That outing came just weeks after Sam filed for divorce after one year of marriage. ET reported last week that people close to the pop star felt Paul wasn't "good for her." As for why she insisted on seeing him -- albeit for a brief time -- even though friends weren't supportive of the relationship, the source said Britney liked him because he made her "feel like he is acting as her protector," and she found comfort in that.

"Sam is doing his best to take care of himself, both physically and emotionally, getting back out there and playing the field a bit," the source added.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

RELATED CONTENT: