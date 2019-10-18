Brody Jenner is well aware that he signed himself up for sharing his personal life with the world, and that people want to know what he's up to.

"The Hills was one of those things where, it's tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well," the California native tells ET while promoting his new single, "It's Alive," with EDM band AHZ. "To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There's a lot of times you get people that'll tell you, 'Don't do it. It's a reality show.' But you gotta be yourself and just do it."

Of course, there's also the pitfall of showing parts of your life that you might not want people to see, and that includes breakups and family drama.

Season one of The Hills: New Beginnings showed Jenner's life with Kaitlynn Carter, as well as touched on his relationship with his dad, Caitlyn Jenner. The 36-year-old reality star hasn't started filming for season two, but admits that he knows it will tackle parts of his recent life, including his split with Carter, which happened this summer.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that," he says of his and Carter's separation. "Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you'll definitely see some of that."

As for whether fans will also see his current relationship with new girlfriend Josie Canseco live out on screen, he adds, "I can't answer that at this time, to be completely honest. Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who's going to be on the second season."

"There's no preparation for the kind of things that they throw at you. If you prepare for something, they'll throw a complete curveball," Jenner says. "I will say that there were some things, initially, that came out this season that I didn't feel was anybody's business. But obviously, the way The Hills is, they pry and they go in and they want to know all this sh*t that you don't want them to know."

"It's a process but, like I said, ultimately we signed up for this for a reason and it's to let people into our lives and you need to respect that and you gotta play ball," he adds.

Even the second time around, Jenner wasn't prepared for how arduous it would be for him to let the cameras back in. Revealing that filming The Hills this time around was "much, much, much different than it was back in the day," Jenner admits that "it was definitely a little bit more difficult this time around. It was tough."

While there are many ups and downs the come with life in the public eye, the way Jenner combats that is by creating music with AHZ and having a positive attitude. "Life is so short and you have to enjoy all of it and try and see the light at the end of the tunnel," Jenner relays. "Just have fun with it, not take everything too seriously and be able to look back at yourself on television and laugh at yourself and laugh with yourself and not take it to heart."

With music being such a major factor in Jenner' life, there’s one thing he hopes you will see in season 2 of New Beginnings.

"Hopefully in the second season they start filming more about what we actually do in our real life," Jenner says of his musical endeavors. "Not just gossiping and sitting at a restaurant or going to a nightclub. There are a lot more things that we have going on in our lives that are interesting and cool, and [music] being one of them."

