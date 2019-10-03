Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco just marked a huge milestone in their relationship!

On Wednesday night, the couple, who were first linked in August, made their red carpet debut at the friends and family preview night for Calabasas' Halloween experience, Nights of the Jack.

The pair dressed for the spooky occasion, with both Jenner and Canseco sporting long sleeve, black T-shirts. While Jenner, 36, paired his tee with black pants and coordinating sneakers, the 22-year-old model opted for skintight, gray shorts and white sneakers.

The couple was cute as can be on the carpet, with Canseco hugging and holding Jenner tightly and even offering the reality star a kiss on the cheek for the cameras.

Jenner and Canseco's night out came just days after the model gushed over her new man on Instagram. Sharing a sepia-toned pic of her kissing Jenner, Canseco wrote, "Lucky me."

Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, seems to be on board with the new pairing, commenting on the pic, "Both are lucky! You two are so adorable."

While things appear to be going well with Jenner and Canseco, who made things Instagram official last month, the same isn't true for Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who recently called it quits with Miley Cyrus following the singer's breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth.

After Carter and Cyrus ended their romance, a source told ET that "Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly."

"Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own," the source said. "Miley wasn't thinking long term. When Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

