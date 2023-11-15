Tallulah Willis is reflecting on her time with her father, Bruce Willis.

On Tuesday, Tallulah shared a series of sweet snaps featuring her and her father, along with throwback solo shots of the Pulp Fiction actor.

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. Youre my whole damn heart and Im so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis. #babybruce #TBBW," the 29-year-old wrote.

Tallulah's post led with a picture of her sitting on her father's lap while he smiles for the camera. In another pic, she stands next to her father while she wears a crewneck that reads, "Die Hard." The photo carousel even included a picture of her driver's license bearing her full name, which pays homage to her father, and a throwback pic of the star from his early years.

Bruce and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, are the parents of Tallulah and her sisters, Rumer and Scout. The Moonlighting actor is also the father of Mabel and Evelyn -- whom he shares with his wife, Emma Heming.

In 2022, Bruce's family came out publicly about his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. Bruce was diagnosed with the disorder last year, and as a byproduct, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech. According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia "is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain."

Earlier this month, Tallulah appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared the importance of her family's decision to go public about the actor's disorder, instead of keeping it among themselves.

"Well, I think it’s twofold," Tallulah told Drew about their decision to speak out about the 68-year-old actor's health battle. "On one hand it’s who we are as a family but also it’s really important for us to spread awareness."

She continued, "We had no idea, and again it’s like the bigger version of what I’m trying to do, if we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us. And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads."

Tallulah gave an update on her father, whose condition hasn't showed many changes, which is a good sign.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," she shared. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special."

