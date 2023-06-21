Cue the nostalgia, a Malcolm in the Middle reboot is in the works!

On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston revealed that he's working on a script for a revival of the Fox family comedy.

Cranston was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, where he was asked by a fan about the odds of a Malcolm in the Middle revival, and if there was truth to the rumors that he's penned a script for the series.

"Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something," Cranston answered when asked about the probability of the show's return. "And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that."

The series followed a dysfunctional lower-middle-class family with Frankie Muniz in the lead role as Malcolm, a child prodigy. The ensemble cast featured Jane Kaczmarek and Cranston as Malcolm's parents, Lois and Hal, and Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan as Malcolm's brothers, Francis, Reese, and Dewey, respectively.

Malcolm in the Middle ran from 2000 to 2006 and earned several accolades along the way, with Cranston earning three Emmy nominations for his role as Hal.

Muniz, meanwhile, has been teasing a reunion for some time, most recently in October 2022, with Muniz telling Fox News that he'd love to know what the family is up to.

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid," Muniz said at the time. "We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. All 151 episodes. I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."

He also shared that Cranston was "really into the idea" of a revival and spurred rumors that the Asteroid City star was "heading" a script and getting everything rolling.

"I would be down 100 percent," Muniz added.

