Burrow's Spring Sale is the Perfect Excuse to Refresh Your Home — Save Up to 50% on Furniture Today

Burrow Spring Sale
Burrow
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:29 AM PDT, March 29, 2024

Shop the best furniture deals from Burrow's Spring Sale to refresh every corner of your home for less.

Spring is here, so now’s the perfect time to shop furniture sales to revamp your home and prep your outdoor space for the upcoming warm weather. If you’re due for a spring home refresh and are ready for some design-forward upgrades, the Burrow Spring Sale has some of the best furniture deals out there.

Now through Sunday, April 7, Burrow is offering up to 50% off best-selling furniture for spring. From sectionals and accent chairs to bar carts and patio dining sets, you'll find incredible savings for every corner of your home, inside and out.

Shop Burrow's Spring Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $340 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move couch has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger. 

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,599 $1,389

Shop Now

If your living space could use an upgrade for working from home and bingeing the best new TV shows, this spring furniture sale has you covered. Bedroom and living room furniture staples like dressers, media consoles and coffee tables are all steeply discounted to create your dream home this season.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best furniture deals from Burrow's Spring Sale to shop this week.

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

We love the peekaboo handles carved out of the drawer fronts and the high-end glides that slowly close the drawers, preventing pinched fingers and noisy slams.

$955 $819

Shop Now

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

The tall configuration of Burrow's dresser has five drawers and serves as an organized place to start your day.

$1,335 $1,139

Shop Now

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen
Burrow

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,599 $1,358

Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599 $2,209

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa

Union 3-Seat Sofa
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa

The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest, widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games, and weekend cartoons in mind. 

$2,599 $2,209

Shop Now

Heist Nightstand

Heist Nightstand
Burrow

Heist Nightstand

The Heist Nightstand brings function and visual appeal together in equal measure, with its mid-century modern aesthetic, curved hardwood handles, and dual drawers.

$499 $429

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

$3,098 $2,638

Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.

$499 $429

Shop Now

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Range 2-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Burrow's classic loveseat features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats for extra comfort. 

$1,070 $849

Shop Now

Serif Credenza

Serif Credenza
Burrow

Serif Credenza

The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.

$899 $719

Shop Now

Totem Credenza

Totem Credenza
Burrow

Totem Credenza

Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space.

$829 $679

Shop Now

