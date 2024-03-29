Spring is here, so now’s the perfect time to shop furniture sales to revamp your home and prep your outdoor space for the upcoming warm weather. If you’re due for a spring home refresh and are ready for some design-forward upgrades, the Burrow Spring Sale has some of the best furniture deals out there.

Now through Sunday, April 7, Burrow is offering up to 50% off best-selling furniture for spring. From sectionals and accent chairs to bar carts and patio dining sets, you'll find incredible savings for every corner of your home, inside and out.

Shop Burrow's Spring Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $340 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move couch has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,389 Shop Now

If your living space could use an upgrade for working from home and bingeing the best new TV shows, this spring furniture sale has you covered. Bedroom and living room furniture staples like dressers, media consoles and coffee tables are all steeply discounted to create your dream home this season.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best furniture deals from Burrow's Spring Sale to shop this week.

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen Burrow Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. $1,599 $1,358 Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $2,209 Shop Now

Heist Nightstand Burrow Heist Nightstand The Heist Nightstand brings function and visual appeal together in equal measure, with its mid-century modern aesthetic, curved hardwood handles, and dual drawers. $499 $429 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $429 Shop Now

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $899 $719 Shop Now

Totem Credenza Burrow Totem Credenza Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space. $829 $679 Shop Now

