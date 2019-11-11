Busy Philipps is rooting for James Van Der Beek to go the distance on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and she sees bright lights in the big city in his near future.

ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the actress at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where she revealed that she's been closely following her former Dawson's Creek co-star's race for the mirrorball trophy.

"Yes, I have. I have been doing that. And I just saw Kimberly, his lovely, beautiful wife, the other day," Philipps shared, "and I'm rooting for him."

While she hopes he comes out victorious, Philipps added that, win or lose, Van Der Beek's dance skills have shown a whole new side of him that she thinks is going to lead to new and exciting headlining opportunities.

"Here's my prediction," Philipps shared. "James Van Der Beek is [going to be] starring in a huge Broadway musical before the end of 2020. That's my prediction!"

It's a bold prediction, but seeing as Van Der Beek is the season's frontrunner -- and currently has the highest combined score with his pro partner Emma Slater -- it's not beyond the realm of possibility that he could be walking home with the show's top prize.

Van Der Beek will be duking it out Monday night on a new Dancing With the Stars, where the celebs and their partners will be performing two dances, one set to a beloved boy band tune and the other set to a celebrated girl group hit. The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Meanwhile, as Van Der Beek is dancing his heart out, Philipps will be serving as the host of the year's Glamour Women of the Year Awards, overseeing the night's festivities and helping to honor some of the most influential women in the world.

"There are so many incredible women in the room tonight! I'm just excited to be able to celebrate them and be a part of it," Philipps marveled. "I was thrilled to be asked to be the host tonight."

This year's honorees at the star-studded 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards include Charlize Theron, Megan Rapinoe, Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, Margaret Atwood, Tory Burch, Greta Thunberg and the organizers of RAICES.

