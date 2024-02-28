March Madness is just weeks away and tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes will travel for the final time this regular season as they take on the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. It's Iowa's penultimate game of the regular season and Caitlin Clark will be back in action with her sights set on breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record.

Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota on Peacock

In Iowa's last game, Clark scored 24 points for the Hawkeyes who won 101-85 over Illinois. It was her fifth triple-double this season and 16th of her career. She is now 51 points away from passing Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA scoring record, men or women.

The Hawkeyes also have their eyes on their positioning for next month's Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State secured the top seed in the conference, and both Iowa and Indiana are guaranteed top-three seeds along with a double bye into the quarterfinals. Here is everything to know about how to watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota college basketball game tonight.

How to Watch Caitlin Clark's Next Game: Iowa vs. Minnesota

The Iowa vs. Minnesota women's basketball game will be exclusively streamed live on Peacock. Subscriptions to NBC's streaming platform start at $5.99 per month for a Peacock Premium plan or $59.99 for the year. For $11.99 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription.

Sign up for Peacock

If you are a student looking to watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota game tonight, Peacock has a student discount offering ad-supported subscriptions for just $1.99 per month for 12 months.

What time is the Iowa vs. Minnesota game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with B1G College Countdown.

Is the Iowa vs. Minnesota game on TV?

The Iowa vs. Minnesota NCAA women's basketball game will only stream live on Peacock.

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken this season?

In her game against Michigan on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark finally broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She is now Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader.

Outside of the NCAA women’s scoring record, Clark has certainly had a season for the books. In November, she became Iowa’s all-time scoring leader. She is also now the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break the NCAA scoring record?

Clark enters tonight's game with 3,617 career points, which is just 51 from breaking Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. With a career-high of 49 points, she is averaging 32.1 points per game this season and has two regular-season games remaining. There are also Big Ten and NCAA tournament games the Iowa Hawkeyes will play.

RELATED CONTENT: