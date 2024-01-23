With the new season of FX's anthology series Feud, Calista Flockhart is returning to TV for the first time in several years, and the actress is already looking to the future for exciting projects.

Flockhart walked the red carpet at the premiere of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans in New York City on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about her new series -- as well as renewed interest in her breakthrough series, Ally McBeal.

Flockhart recently reunited with her former Ally McBeal castmates at the Emmys earlier this month -- as part of the show's celebration of TV history and milestones -- and Flockhart admitted that the reunion stirred some chatter about a potential reboot or revival series.

"I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it," Flockhart shared.

Despite not being part of the initial conversations, she said she "would be game" to be a part of a revisiting of the series, adding, "Sure, I'm always game."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In the meanwhile, Flockhart is currently starring in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. The eight-part season will be adapted from Laurence Leamer’s Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Leamer's book details the complex relationships and scandals that surrounded author Truman Capote's then unfinished final novel, Answered Prayers, which was based on and would supposedly betray the socialites he affectionately referred to as "swans."

It was purported to be Capote's "magnum opus" before an excerpt from the book, "La Côte Basque 1965," was published in a 1975 issue of Esquire, derailing his relationship with the women and the future of the book.

In the series, Flockhart stars as Lee Radziwill, a socialite and public-relations executive, who was also the younger sister of First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Flockhart plays one of the titular Swans, alongside Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald. Meanwhile, Tom Hollander stars as Capote.

According to Flockhart, being on set with all those talented performers and creators "was nothing short of amazing."

"I love everybody, we had so much fun. We supported each other, we talked about everything. We just had a really good time," she shared.

The role marks Flockhart's first major series since appearing as Cat Grant on Supergirl and starring in Brothers & Sisters on ABC, and Flockhart explained why she came back for this project, sharing, "It was the right time for me and here's the great writing."

She said she was also "obsessed" with the first season of Feud, and that her season has "all of these amazing actors," so it wasn't a hard decision to make. "It doesn't get any better than this, so I said, 'Yes, yes, yes!'" Flockhart added.

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on FX, the next day on Hulu.

