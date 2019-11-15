Camila Cabello Explains the Sweet Meaning Behind Her First Tattoo

Camila Cabello is sharing the significance behind her new tattoo.

The 22-year-old singer recently got inked for the first time by Los Angeles artist Kane Navasard alongside her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Cabello's tattoo is on her pinky finger and reads, "It's a mystery" in cursive. The quote is from the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Cabello shared a close-up of the tattoo to Instagram on Friday and quoted the film, while sharing that the tattoo is also in honor of her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao.

"'The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.' 'So what do we do?' 'Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well.' 'How?' 'I don’t know. It’s a mystery,'" she shared. "From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love 🌹."

"Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought i would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well," she continued. "There’s no telling how, but it always does ❤️."

Cabello and 21-year-old Mendes got inked together on Tuesday after showing plenty of PDA courtside at the L.A. Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center. Mendes, who already has multiple tattoos, got the letter A behind his right ear.

For more on Cabello and Mendes' passionate date night -- which had Adam Devine trolling them -- watch the video below:

