Camille Grammer is ready to return to Housewives.

The 51-year-old reality star took to Twitter to hint that she'll return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10. Grammer's surprise tweet came months after she tweeted that she "wasn't asked back" to the series after appearing as a "friend of" the housewives for two seasons.

"I’m getting back in the game. 😉😊 diamonds and drama. #rhobh," she tweeted on Wednesday.

I’m getting back in the game. 😉😊 diamonds and drama. #rhobh — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) November 6, 2019

After she wrote that she wasn't asked back to the show in August, a fan tweeted that Grammer's ousting was a "slap in the face" following two seasons as a "friend of." She responded, "I agree, but they don't. It's a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out."

Her departure from the series, she claimed at the time, was due to housewife Kyle Richards.

"I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show," she tweeted. "It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience."

Richards, however, told ET that she wasn't responsible for Grammer's departure from the show.

"I don't know what goes through Camille's mind," Richards said. "I really don't know what to say, but I'm not the reason that Camille is not here right now."

Amid Grammer's Housewives drama, Bravo revealed that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be joining the RHOBH cast for its 10th season. In August, Denise Richards, who joined the show in season nine, told ET's Nischelle Turner that filming with the new women was already underway.

"They don't tell us who's coming on," she said of the new housewives. "They do like to keep things real and genuine, and not tell us too much before we're starting, and I love that."

