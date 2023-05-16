Colorful kitchenware is totally having a moment. Not only is it the perfect way to add a touch of style to your everyday essentials, but it also makes cooking more enjoyable. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen because Caraway just launched a Memorial Day sale with savings on internet-famous cookware, bakeware, food storage and tea kettles.

Shop the Caraway Sale

Now through Monday, May 29, select kitchenware items from Caraway are on sale for up to 20% off. From viral, high-quality nonstick cookware to a gorgeous tea kettle, this Caraway sale includes so many great Father's Day and college graduation gifts.

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray and cream. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550°F. It's no wonder the internet loves the brand for simple and effective cooking.

You can cook meals, meal prep and store leftovers with all of Caraway's stylish kitchen items. Caraway not only offers beautiful pots, pans and baking sheets, but they include space-saving storage so your cabinet organization will also be a marvel. Caraway's ceramic cookware set makes cooking, cleanup, and storage a whole lot easier.

Sales at Caraway are rare, so shop the best Memorial Day deals now to refresh your home ahead of summer.

Best Caraway Memorial Day Deals

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Home Caraway Cookware Set This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so. $545 $395 Shop Now

Mini Sauce Pan Caraway Home Mini Sauce Pan The Mini Sauce Pan allows for healthy cooking without harmful chemicals: use for solo mac-n-cheese night, sauce work, and more. Featuring a non-toxic ceramic coating, this 1.75 Quart non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever, cleaning (dare we say) enjoyable, and adds a pop of color to any home. $110 $99 Shop Now

Dutch Oven Caraway Home Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven Pot (6.5 qt) (lid included) allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more. $185 $167 Shop Now

Food Storage Set in Perracotta Caraway Food Storage Set in Perracotta The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $221 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is also discounted right now. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. $245 $176 Shop Now

Complete Kitchen Collection Caraway Complete Kitchen Collection Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the Complete Kitchen Collection. And you'll get the complimentary storage for the pots and pans included in the bundle. $1,090 $790 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

