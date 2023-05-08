Mother's Day is less than a week away and it's the best time to say "thank you" by making your mother figure feel special with a little gesture of affection. If your mom, aunt, grandma, or mother-in-law loves to cook and bake, Caraway's Mother's Day Sale is filled with gifts that will enhance the time they spend in the kitchen. From viral, high-quality nonstick cookware to a gorgeous tea kettle and kitchen linens like oven mitts and pot holders, this Caraway sale is taking up to 20% off so many ready-to-gift kitchen essentials.

Shop the Caraway Sale

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray and cream. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550°F. It's no wonder the internet loves the brand for for simple and effective cooking.

Mom can cook meals, meal prep and store leftovers with all of Caraway's stylish kitchen items. Caraway not only offers beautiful pots, pans and baking sheets, but they include space-saving storage so her cabinet organization will also be a marvel. Even the moms who say they don't want anything and who seem to have everything will appreciate a cookware set that makes cooking, cleanup, and storage a whole lot easier.

Sales at Caraway are rare, so shop the best Mother's Day deals now to treat Mom — or yourself — to some new kitchen goodies.

Best Caraway Mother's Day Deals

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Home Caraway Cookware Set This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so. $545 $395 Shop Now

Mini Sauce Pan Caraway Home Mini Sauce Pan The Mini Sauce Pan allows for healthy cooking without harmful chemicals: use for solo mac-n-cheese night, sauce work, and more. Featuring a non-toxic ceramic coating, this 1.75 Quart non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever, cleaning (dare we say) enjoyable, and adds a pop of color to any home. $110 $99 Shop Now

Dutch Oven Caraway Home Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven Pot (6.5 qt) (lid included) allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more. $185 $167 Shop Now

Food Storage Set in Perracotta Caraway Food Storage Set in Perracotta The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $221 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is also discounted right now. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. $245 $176 Shop Now

Caraway Linens Set Caraway Caraway Linens Set Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. $135 $95 Shop Now

Complete Kitchen Collection Caraway Complete Kitchen Collection Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the Complete Kitchen Collection. And you'll get the complimentary storage for the pots and pans included in the bundle. $1,090 $790 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

