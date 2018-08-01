Cardi B Shares Glamorous Maternity Photo Shot Just Before She Gave Birth

Cardi B is one glamorous mama!

The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback photo from her elegant maternity photo shoot, just days before she gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi and her husband, Offset, welcomed their baby girl on July 10.

Cardi strikes a pose in a stunning garden in the pic, wrapping her arms across the top of her baby bump and looking over her left shoulder. Delicate pink fabric runs over her body and to the edge of the frame, showcasing her belly.

"A couple weeks ago KULTURE," Cardi captioned the snap. "Shot by @jorafrantzis."

The 25-year-old rapper announced last week that she's decided to drop out of Bruno Mars' 24k Magic fall tour to spend time with her newborn daughter.

"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," Cardi wrote. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!" she continued. "Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."

Motherhood has definitely been an adjustment for Cardi. See more in the video below.

