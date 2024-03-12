Carey Mulligan was swept off her feet by her very own Ken after the 2024 Oscars! In a TikTok video shared Monday morning, the Oscar nominee's husband, Marcus Mumford, carries his wife down a hallway while the nominated Barbie song "I'm Just Ken," performed by Ryan Gosling, plays in the background.

Mulligan, 38, who earned her third Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, giggles adorably in her husband's arms as he struts down the long hallway, expertly dodging other people and maneuvering around corners.

The video seemingly takes place right after the ceremony, as the Oscar nominee is still dressed in the stunning black mermaid gown with a scalloped hem over white tulle -- a recreation of a 1951 Balenciaga design -- that she wore during Sunday night's broadcast.

While Mulligan ultimately lost the award for Best Leading Actress to Emma Stone, it didn't dampen her husband's pride a bit.

Mumford, 37, celebrated his wife's achievement with an Instagram gallery featuring photos of the couple's preparations before the show and the end of their night at Armand de Brignac's Gold Party.

One photo shows a behind-the-scenes moment of the actress getting ready as Mumford's reflection is shown smiling at her in the window's reflection. Another photo shows the GRAMMY winner beaming lovingly at Mulligan as she stands in a van.

"I'm proud of my wife," Mumford captioned the post, which he also shared on his Instagram Stories.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, shares three kids: Evelyn, 8, Wilfred, 6, and a daughter whose arrival was announced in October 2023.

Maestro was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Leading Actor for Mulligan's co-star, Bradley Cooper, but won none.

While Cooper's passion project didn't merit any wins, the actor ended up with a different kind of win with his surprise cameo on Abbott Elementary's post-Oscars episode. The 49-year-old stopped by the ABC sitcom to play himself in the cold open of the comedy series' episode, which aired directly after the ceremony's telecast.

The brief cameo is adorably self-deprecating for the Maestro star, and, according to Sheryl Lee Ralph, was beautifully constructed thanks to Abbott Elementary's editing department.

"First of all, our editing department is amazing. Because I was nowhere near that scene when they shot it and the way they put it all together, no one could have told me that I was not there with them with Bradley Cooper," Ralph told ET while chatting on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Ralph explained that although she knew Cooper was going to make a cameo in the episode, she couldn't be on set for the scene because she was shooting something else. But the two were able to meet at the SAG Awards and the Dreamgirls star has dubbed him "an honorary" Abbott cast member.

Cooper is just the beginning of exciting guest appearances for the hit sitcom. On Monday, it was announced that Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali and Karan Soni will all be guest stars/recurring guest stars in upcoming season 3 episodes.

The five new faces will be the latest of impressive guest appearances after Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce stopped by the show in the season's early episodes.

When ET spoke with the cast ahead of the season 3 premiere, creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson said she felt like the cast and crew "earned the right to take some big swings" in the new season, adding that she went into production with the goal of wanting to ensure that "people [don't] get too comfortable."

After season 2 featured appearances by Orlando Jones as Gregory's dad and Taraji P. Henson and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as Janine's mother and sister, respectively, season 3 welcomed The Other Two and Scream VI star Josh Segarra, Hacks alum Kimia Behpoornia and Never Have I Ever's Benjamin Norris in recurring roles. Segarra portrays Manny, Behpoornia portrays Emily and Norris plays Simon -- three "good-natured" school district representatives who take pride in their jobs and strive to freshen up the old ways of schooling.

Of the many requests to guest star, Brunson said, "I think it's so nice when people look at it as an opportunity to be in something that their kids can watch also, because a lot of actors who are part of more dramatic projects or things that are a little PG-13 to rated R, Abbott is something that their kids can see them in."

Luckily, anyone who couldn't make an appearance in season 3 has another chance to make their case since the series has already been renewed for season 4.

