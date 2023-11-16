Carey Mulligan recently welcomed baby No. 3 with husband Marcus Mumford, and the actress is really enjoying the adorable new addition to her family.

Mulligan stepped out in style at the 2023 Variety Power of Women Los Angeles gala on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about her adorable bundle of joy.

"Oh, she's great. Great. Good baby, 10 out of 10, so far," Mulligan said with a thumbs up and smile. "We'll see how long that lasts."

Before Mulligan walked the carpet, ET spoke with one of the night's fellow honorees, Emily Blunt, who revealed that she flew to LA on the same plane with Mulligan and was amazed by how cute her little girl really was.

"We were on the same flight over, and I got to snuggle her delicious baby, who I got to just sort of bite her cheeks," Blunt shared with glee. "She is so beautiful."

Mulligan laughed when asked about Blunt's adoration, and admitted, "She stole my baby for a good 20 minutes, and I was very happy with that."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Mulligan and Mumford tied the knot in 2012 and have largely kept their relationship and family life private. In addition to their third baby, the couple shares a daughter Evelyn Grace, 8, and a son Wilfred, 5.

The Maestro actress -- who was one of the guests of honor at Thursday's star-studded gala -- also reflected on the conversations she's had with her daughter, Evelyn, regarding the power of women in culture and society.

"I think there's something really exciting in that children, at the moment are more aware," Mulligan said. "I think she's encouraged to have a real voice and be part of the conversation."

As for being honored at the gala, Mulligan -- who spoke at the event about her work with the organization War Child UK -- said she felt a great deal of appreciation for the recognition.

"I can't quite believe it. It's an amazing group of women. And the organizations that they represent are so diverse and so interesting and so necessary, so it's amazing," Mulligan shared. "And it's an amazing platform."

Additional honorees at Thursday's gala included Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone and Margot Robbie.

