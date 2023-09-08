The 2023 US Open tennis tournament continues today and the second men’s semifinal match is set between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz, the tennis world number one, is looking to defend his US Open title against the number three in the world. This is the sixth Grand Slam semi-final of Medvedev's career and the fourth for Alcaraz who is just 20 years old.

The US Open semi-final will be broadcast on ESPN. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of streaming. You can sign up for the Sling Orange plan for just $20 to watch ESPN and catch the rest of the 2023 US Open.

US Open With Sling TV Getty US Open With Sling TV Sling Orange & Blue plans are one of the most affordable ways to watch ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 for US Open coverage. Regularly $40 for the Orange plan, you can sign up for $20 right now to catch the tennis matches and more. $40/month $20/month For Orange Plan Sign Up Now

What time is the Alcaraz vs. Medvedev US Open match?

The US Open Semifinal showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev is set for Friday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Medvedev online

The official streaming home of the US Open Tennis Championship is ESPN+, so if you want to watch all of the games and not miss a moment of the action, sign up for the sport-centric streaming service. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.

US Open With ESPN+ ESPN+ US Open With ESPN+ ESPN will offer over 2,000 hours of US Open tennis coverage during the tournament. Watch all the tennis and other sports your heart desires for $10 per month with ESPN+. $10/month Sign Up Now

FuboTV is also an option to stream parts of the tournament. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll be able to watch the 2023 US Open online on ESPN. It also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. With less than a week of the US Open to go, you could sign up now to watch all the final matches for free.

US Open With fuboTV fuboTV US Open With fuboTV FuboTV's Pro plan gets you 162 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, along with coverage of the US Open. Perfect for families, you can watch fuboTV on 10 screens at once. Plans starting at $75/month Sign Up Now

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule

To help you make the most out of your U.S. Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Friday, September 8

Men's Doubles - Final (or Mixed Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's - Semifinals @ 3:00 p.m.

Men's - Semifinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles - Final (or Men's Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Women's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: