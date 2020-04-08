Carson Daly bravely took on a daunting task on Wednesday's Today show -- the 46-year-old host attempted to cut his own hair live on air.

"The good news, Carson, is Chris Appleton is joining," Daly's co-host, Savannah Guthrie, said of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. "The bad news, Carson, is that his shot went down because he's working from home. So he's not going to be able to show you how to cut your hair, but he's on the phone and he's gonna tell you."

"Well, it's a good thing I don't work in television or anything. This is gonna be fine!" Daly quipped.

The acclaimed hairstylist, who has worked with Jennifer Aniston, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and more, gave a key piece of advice, noting, "Do not follow the shape of your head. You need to stop at the temple area. That's how you're going to keep a shape."

As Daly tried using buzz cutters, he asked his co-hosts if they were working.

"Oh, it's working!" several of the co-hosts, who video chatted in from their respective locations, replied.

Carson Daly’s hair has gotten shaggy at home, so he’s attempting to give himself a haircut. What could possibly go wrong? 😂 pic.twitter.com/5GDwSdJiRX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2020

To get the back, Daly, who recently welcomed his fourth child, Goldie, enlisted the help of his 11-year-old son, Jackson, who seemed to be doing a good job keeping his dad's 'do in tact.

Daly then needed advice on how to handle the top of his hair, asking, "Chris, what if I do this thing where I take the bangs and brush them straight down and I attempt to go across. Is that a bad idea?"

"Yeah, really bad," Appleton replied as the Today co-hosts cracked up.

The segment ran out of time on the air, so Daly encouraged fans to visit his Instagram account to see the final product. On his page, he shared a selfie with Jackson that appears to show the former TRL host with a completely bald head.

"Here’s the final product! I think we did pretty good! 😂" he quipped of the pic that appeared photoshopped. "Thanks to @chrisappleton1 for walking my son & I thru the self haircutting process this am live on @todayshow 😳."

Fans expressed their shock at the look, with several asking if the image was altered. Daly did not clarify if he really buzzed off all of his hair or if the look was the product of some photo editing.

Not all celebrity hairstylists advocate for trying to cut your own hair in quarantine. Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "I think the most important advice is to not. It's just to not do it. Just don't do it. You know, the average human head grows between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of hair a month. So, worst case scenario, this is going to give you like, what, two inches, three inches of hair."

With most people in quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak, many celebs are letting their hair return to its natural color. For more on celebrities' hair transformations, watch the clip below:

