Carson Daly is coming clean! The 46-year-old Today co-host cut his hair live on the air on Wednesday with the help of his 11-year-old son, Jackson, and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Unfortunately, the segment had to end before the TV personality had time to finish, so he took to his Instagram to share a photo that he claimed was the final product.

Fans were shocked to see a bald Daly, but on Thursday, he once again video chatted into the Today show to reveal the actual final look.

Daly started out with a towel wrapped around his head, acknowledging the speculation about his new 'do before taking the towel off to reveal a simply shorter version of his original look.

"You didn't let me down!" a pleased Appleton told Daly.

Referring to his son, Jackson, Daly noted, "He goes, it would be funny if you posted a picture of you bald? So we found an app, we doctored up the picture. I showed it to [wife Siri Pinter], and Siri goes, 'Oh, that's terrible, no one's going to believe that.'"

Carson Daly reveals his new look after cutting his own hair at home pic.twitter.com/pmzHUkxCMw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2020

But the opposite effect actually happened, and Daly noted that, "Everybody thought it was real."

"I called Carson as soon as I saw it!" co-host Al Roker agreed.

"Because of Uncle Al and I have lots of bald friends, I feel like I've let them down now," Daly admitted. "I still want to say, bald is beautiful. I'm willing to do it."

Daly also posted side-by-side photos of his real and Photoshopped images on Instagram, writing, "Real vs Fake. I jokingly posted the bald pic & got SO MUCH positive reaction, I actually feel bad😂 I never thought anyone would think it’s real. Turns out, literally, everyone did! It was fun to laugh for most of the day...nice break from reality. Thanks everyone! @todayshow."

For more on celebrity hair transformations in quarantine, watch the clip below:

