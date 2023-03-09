Celebrate Mario Day With The Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Up to 50% Off
He is a man who needs no introduction, but he will always announce himself anyway: "It's a-me, Mario!" If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, it's time to put on your party outfit, because Friday, March 10 is officially Mario Day, otherwise known as Mar10 Day.
For those unfamiliar with the annual holiday, Mario Day is a yearly celebration of all things Mario. That includes recognizing his death-defying feats, cheering on his friends like Toad and Luigi and defeating his villainous enemies including Bowser and King Boo. And in honor of this special occasion, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are slashing prices on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
Take advantage of Mario Day, not only to celebrate the iconic character but to also get in on the celebratory deals, like discounted copies of your favorite games. You can get up to 50% off select games, including a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise.
You might be looking to gift your friend a copy of Super Mario Odyssey for their Nintendo Switch. Or maybe you're just looking for a great deal to finally add Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to your video game collection. Regardless of how you want to celebrate Mario in all of his glory, we've found the best Mario Day game deals and discounts on Nintendo Switch accessories below.
Mario Day Nintendo Switch Deals
Enjoy the racing spirit in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Explore different tracks and new challenges, and of course, enjoy the competitive game with all of your friends.
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests.
This story-driven adventure takes you on a journey to save the entire Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Bros. U Deluxe includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games.
In this sequel to "Super Mario 3D Land," you have to rescue the Sprixie Kingdom from Bowser's wrath. This game duo also gives players access to the open-world game "Bowser's Fury," so you can continue the fun after you play through "Super Mario 3D World."
"Super Mario Maker 2" takes the creative elements from a sandbox game and combines them with the canon adventure style of the Mario Bros. game franchise. Design and play through a nearly endless amount of courses in this title.
Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.
Outwit friends and family as you race across the board playing dozens of minigames.
Play through the prequel game, "Yoshi's Crafted World" and stop Baby Bowser and Kamek from stealing a gem-set stone. Play as Yoshi and his friends in this unique adventure.
If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then "Luigi's Mansion 3" might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion, while you fight and capture ghosts.
Have you ever wanted to play tennis against Mario, Luigi, Peach or any other Mario Bros. character? Well, now you can play as Mario, Luigi and several other characters in the sports-action game "Mario Tennis Aces."
In "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze," Snowmads are freezing Donkey Kong Island. To save the island, Donkey Kong and his family have to travel across five different islands to fight foes and get to the root of the frozen madness.
Go for gold as you compete in four brand-new events at Tokyo 2020 - skateboarding, karate, surfing, and sport climbing, as well as a large selection of classic events.
Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game?
If you can't make it to the greens, golfing with Mario on your switch is the next best thing.
Mario Day Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
Save $10 on this card that lets you add 512GB of additional space to your Nintendo Switch console.
GameCube-style controllers, like this one from HORI, are widely considered the preferred way to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Show off your love of Mario even when you have your Nintendo Switch stored safely away when you use this adorable case featuring Mario.
