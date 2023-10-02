Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.

If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendar for 2023. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.

Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. Whether you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. We even found options for your fur babies because dogs and cats shouldn't miss out on the fun of these festive countdowns.

Like all seasonal and limited edition products, these advent calendars are selling out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2023 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.

Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2023

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Amazon Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram. $69 $55 Shop Now

