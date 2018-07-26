Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Polka-Dot Midi Dress -- See It On Kelly Ripa, SJP and More!

There's a dress that's sweeping the celebrity style circuit!

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump was spotted in a super chic navy blue polka dotted midi dress with contrast Peter Pan collar and cuffs by London-based designer Alessandra Rich from her spring 2018 collection while visiting Iowa with her father, President Donald Trump. The White House senior adviser cinched her waist with a wide white belt.

Associated Press

Look familiar? It should, as five other celebs have recently worn the trendy, retro-inspired frock. Yes, five!

We first saw it back in November 2017 when Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley wore it during an appearance on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan. The British brunette paired it with playful Christian Louboutin bow shoes, black leather belt and a red lip.

Kelly Ripa then wore it on the show, confessing on Instagram that she ordered the piece after she saw it on Ridley. In May, Suits actress Abigail Spencer chose the of-the-moment dress for the royal wedding, which made Ripa hesitant on sporting it, as she didn't want to seem like she's copying.

"I would like it noted, for the record, when Daisy Ridley was on our show, many moons ago -- see how I said many moons, a Star Wars reference -- and I ordered this dress then. But then Abigail wore it to the wedding and I was like, 'Oh now I can’t wear it at all because people are gonna say I’m copying off the royal wedding when it’s been hanging here in my closet!'"

Spencer accessorized the whimsical design with a veiled fascinator and white pumps for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arriving at the royal wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same long-sleeved piece to the opening night of The Seafarer in New York City. Model Christie Brinkley also chose the frock for the Merz reception for American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery few days after.

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

These celebrities prove the polka dot print and the elegant midi length are coveted styles that suit any age and occasion. Although the dress is sold out, we've gathered similar options for your shopping pleasure ahead.

ASOS

Club L Polka Dot Short Sleeve V Wrap Front Dress $65 $35

Target

Melonie T Polka Dot Wrap Dress $50

Net-a-Porter

MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Polka-Dot Stretch-Jersey Dress $275 $110

Boden

Boden Posy Shirt Dress $130

Nordstrom

Eliza J Polka Dot High/Low Hem Dress $158

The Modist

Layeur Polka-Dot Crepe Maxi Dress $435

For more royal wedding looks, watch here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Pulls Off Casual Royal Style in an Elegant Denim Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chicest Work Outfit That's Professional and Stylish -- Shop Her Look!

Taylor Swift Can't Stop Wearing Boots and It's Making Us Excited for Fall -- Shop Her Style for Under $100!