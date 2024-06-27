Chace Crawford was on a mission following his October 2021 cameo on Saturday Night Live: get a picture with the one and only Kim Kardashian at the star-studded SNL after-party.

The star of The Boys appeared alongside Eva Longoria during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, when a fan asked him about that hilarious appearance, in which he and a host of celebs took part in a Bachelorette spoof featuring the reality TV star making her SNL hosting debut.

Crawford, 38, NBA star Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron were among those trying to win over Kardashian's coveted "token of romance." But prior to the sketch, Crawford shared that he got to hang out with the group, as well as Amy Schumer, who put the group at ease after she pulled out a deck of cards for an impromptu game of poker.

But then came the after-party.

"The after-party was awesome 'cause Kim was there and it was at Zero Bond, it was great," Crawford shared. "At the after-party, I was just trying to get a picture with Kim. And I got one."

Not only did Crawford get his pic, he shared it on Instagram. The carousel post -- which features group pic of the so-called "Bachelors" hanging out backstage -- included a caption paying homage to the bright pink outfit Kardashian donned during her monologue (the monologue that prompted her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, to walk out of due to a joke she made about their divorce, which they finally settled in November 2022).

"'Pink isn't just a color, it's a lifestyle' is what I think I heard Kim say once," Crawford wrote in his caption. "Thanks for having me on @nbcsnl with @kimkardashian."

By the way, Crawford's SNL cameo came on the same night when Kardashian kissed Pete Davidson as she and Davidson played Aladdin and Jasmine taking a ride on his magic carpet. That sketch featured them sharing a kiss, which would later set off a chain of events that garnered worldwide headlines when they sparked dating rumors.

The reality TV star and comedian eventually confirmed their romance and they dated for about nine months before breaking up in August 2022.

