Miles Teller and Chace Crawford aren’t scared to show off their dance moves in front of a crowd.

While playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament, the actors took a break from golfing to have some fun.

"Don’t think, just do. Team Pretty Boy having fun at the American Century Championship," read the caption of a TikTok video shared on Sunday during the tournament in Lake Tahoe.

In the video, the Top Gun: Maverick actor moves his hips back and forth to Bad Bunny's song, "Chambea." As he’s dancing, the crowd starts to scream, resulting in Teller looking at the camera and smiling before he stops dancing.

Crawford, who was standing in front of Teller, then turns around to the actor, says something, then turns back around and starts dancing to the music. Teller moves his hips again and puts his arm in the air as the crowd cheers.

Meanwhile, Teller and Aaron Rodgersspoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the American Century Championship about their viral moment at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in May.

miles teller and aaron rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pjtRJUTPHE — marley 🪩 (@marleyharper) May 27, 2023

"Everything I do with Aaron gets so much publicity," Teller joked to ET. "So, I need to stop hanging out with him."

In a video posted to social media during the show, Rodgers was seen dancing and singing along to Swift's hit, "Style," from her 1989 album.

As for Rodgers, the self-proclaimed Swifty said while he didn't realize his dance moves would be such a hit, he's happy the internet got to see how he gets down.

"I didn't," Rodgers admitted when asked if he knew his moves would get him so much attention. "But I'm very proud of my dancing skills finally being on display, and I'm unabashedly a superfan."

Rodgers had been a vocal "big fan" of Swift leading up to her concert. The New York Jets quarterback was interviewed on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio where he said he would "for sure" attend her show.

The NFL star shared that his favorite Swift album in her discography is Folklore and his favorite track is "August."

As Swift fans may remember, Miles and his wife, Keleigh, starred in Swift's “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in 2021. In the video, Swift crashes Teller and Keleigh's wedding and wreaks havoc.

After the video's release, Keleigh took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from working on the production, writing, "Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin’ here. In @taylorswift we STAN."

Teller and Crawford participated in the annual celebrity golf tournament alongside Rodgers, Colin Jost and more. Basketball star Steph Curry walked away victorious after making an incredible hole-in-one.

