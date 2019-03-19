Channing Tatum Is Nearly Unrecognizable as a Blonde!

Channing Tatum has decided to go blonde!



On Tuesday, the 38-year-old leading man took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he’s decided to bleach his close-cropped locks. In the image, the Magic Mike star goes shirtless and playfully points to his new hair color.

He even asked his 17 million Instagram followers to weight in on his new look with a poll. And it’s possible the feedback wasn’t positive because he followed up the new image with a response: “Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So…[shrugging emoji]”



This new 'do comes just days after Tatum and his ladylove, English songstress Jessie J, decided to take their romance to the next level — by flaunting some PDA. Last Thursday, the A-lister was spotted holding hands as they made their way through London together. The pair smiled ear to ear as they casually made their way through the city.

Tatum and Jessie struck up a romance in October, soon after revealing his split from wife Jenna Dewan. However, the pair have kept their fledgling romance out of the public eye until now.



A source told ET in November that the actor was totally into the singer's talent.



“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the insider shared. "He has described her as 'all goodness' and told his friends she is such 'a super talent.' He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him."

"Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive and she even sings about them in her music," the source added. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her."

