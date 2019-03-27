Channing Tatum Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Jessie J

Happy birthday, Jessie J!

The "Do It Like a Dude" singer turned 31 on Wednesday, and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, couldn't help but celebrate with a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," Tatum began. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Jessie reposted Tatum's message on her Instagram Story with a cute graphic of a whale saying, "Whale you be mine?"

ET learned in October that Channing and Jessie were dating after his split from wife Jenna Dewan. Though they kept their relationship private early on, they've shared more and more of their romance with fans in recent weeks.

A source previously told ET that the pair's relationship feels different for the singer.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source said. "He has described her as 'all goodness' and told his friends she is such 'a super talent.' He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him."

"Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive and she even sings about them in her music," the source added. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her."

