Charli XCX is engaged!

The singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share the exciting news of her engagement to George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975.

In a post featuring a selfie adorned with a sparkling diamond ring, the Crash musician enthusiastically declared, "charli xcx and george daniel f**king for life!!!"

Charli’s friends quickly shared their excitement, with Dua Lipa commenting, “aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations lovebirds!!!!!”

Benito Skinner wrote, “Mom & dad forever 🥹🥹.”

Instagram

The couple first made their relationship public in May of last year and have since collaborated professionally on various projects, including tracks like "Crash," "Selfish Girl" and "Spinning."

Speculation about their engagement arose when Charli posted the ring picture on her private Instagram account, 360_brats, triggering debates on social media. While some enthusiasts believed the silver band indicated an engagement, others argued that the image might be flipped, showing the ring on her right hand.

Instagram

Charli and George recently showcased their relationship on Instagram during a sun-soaked vacation before the European leg of Charli's Crash world tour.

Before her relationship with George, Charli was in a long-term partnership with Huck Kwong, spanning over seven years. The couple parted ways after revealing that quarantining together during lockdown had previously "saved their relationship."

RELATED CONTENT: