It's a new happy ending. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania Sr. is engaged to Brittany Mattessich, the happy couple announced on Sunday. Frank's ex, RHONJ star Dolores Catania, also reacted with effusive support.

"We're Engaged!!!! " Brittany wrote on Instagram beneath two photos of herself and Frank standing in front of a wall of roses. "I'm so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thankyou for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other then @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much my fiancé 🤍🤍🤍."

In the comments of Brittany's post, Dolores added, "Congratulations so happy for the two of u ❤️."

She followed up her support with her own post of the couple, writing, "All u need is love and that ring 'wow' 💍🤩❤️ I couldn't be happier for these two lovebirds." She paired the happy comments with the same photo Brittany posted, continuing, "Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It's so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰 Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life."

Dolores and Frank married in 1994 and divorced in 1998. Together, they share two children: daughter Gabrielle, 28, and son Frank Jr., 25. The couple has remained close since their separation, and Frank often appeared on Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside his ex.

"Even though we're not romantically involved, I'm still her soulmate," Frank said during a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Dolores later responded, saying, "You know, a soulmate I don't think has to be an intimate relationship. A soulmate can be a dog, a soulmate can be a child or a best friend, and Frank is definitely my soulmate in the fact that I've done past life things and it says me and Frank have been bonded for a long time together, so I could see that."

Brittany, 33, and Frank, 52, were friends for over a decade before their relationship turned romantic sometime last year.

