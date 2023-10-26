Andy Cohen is opening up about some former Real Housewives stars he wishes had stayed longer on the popular Bravo reality TV franchise. The conversation unfolded as author and podcaster Danny Pellegrino quizzed the host during a recent interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live about his regrets and aspirations for the Housewives series.

Pellegrino -- who was promoting his book, The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories, A Collection of Tragically Hilarious Holiday Mishaps -- seized the opportunity to delve into the Housewives universe. "Is there anyone you regret getting rid of or that you think the network maybe should have stuck with?" he asked.

Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise and a central figure in Bravo reality TV, took a moment to reflect on the over 100 Housewives who have come and gone over the years.

"I'm trying to think," Cohen responded thoughtfully. Pellegrino then suggested Claudia Jordan, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member. Cohen expressed his sentiments, saying, "Well, I think that Claudia Jordan got an unfair, I've said this before because we brought her in. She kind of moved to Atlanta for the show, which never works, and then she, we brought her in as a friend, and then during production, we bumped her up, so I just think we didn't give her the best chances for success. It was not on her. Yeah."

Pellegrino, a fervent Housewives enthusiast, shared his desire to see more of Jordan on the show, suggesting a potential return for a "girl's trip" or other Housewives-related events.

Cohen echoed Pellegrino's sentiment, adding, "Yeah. I was bummed that Tinsley left." Tinsley Mortimer, a former cast member of Real Housewives of New York City, left the series to start a new chapter in her life.

"Oh, I know. Yeah. Tinsley," Pellegrino chimed in.

In 2020, the socialite and reality star confirmed on Instagram that she would be leaving the show just minutes before an episode of the Bravo series aired. A sneak peek of the episode showed Mortimer revealing to her fellow Housewives that she was moving to Chicago to marry on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife ? was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv," Mortimer wrote on Instagram. "Swipe ➡️for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!! ? #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend ? #happyending ???❤️??."

Mortimer was introduced to Scott Von Kluth, CEO of Coupon Cabin, in February 2017 by her RHONY castmate, Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and Kluth continued to date on and off, before eventually calling it off in 2021.

Mortimer is now engaged to, Robert Bovard with the couple reportedly set to tie the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November.

