Melissa Rivers is leaning into her fianceé era.

The Fashion Police alum revealed that she is engaged to Los Angeles attorney Steve Mitchel after almost a year and a half of dating.

"It's a big step for both for us and I'm still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy," the daughter of late comedian Joan Rivers tells People. "And more importantly, my mom would have approved of the ring. Oh yeah, and of Steve too!"

According to the outlet, Rivers, 55, met the attorney during a Didi Hirsch Mental Health and Suicide Prevention event, where she serves on the organization's board.

This will be Rivers' second marriage; the former media personality was married to John Endicott for five years until their 2003 split. The pair shares a 22-year-old son, Cooper.

"All of my friends are joking that I had a pretty good run and almost got to the finish line of staying single for the rest of my life," Rivers quips. "It's something that I never believed in my heart of hearts that I would ever do. But, apparently hell freezes over and pigs do fly."

Looking back at the attorney's proposal while the couple vacationed at the One & Only Mandarina Resort in Mexico, Rivers recalls that "in hindsight, Steve was a wreck all day."

She tells People, "I didn't see it coming and it's really not easy to pull a fast one on me. Once Steve shoved some smelling salt under my nose from passing out, I said yes..."

"Steve told me he loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. I told him the same, but I wasn't even looking at him. I was so concentrated on this boat," the Notebook of Short Stories author shares. "He finally said, annoyed, 'I got you something.' I turned around and the ring was on the table and that's when I went into full shock. I was totally speechless when he prompted me with 'well?' I'm wearing the ring so obviously I said yes!"

Rivers is enjoying her time as a fianceé and confesses that the couple doesn't expect to seal the deal until 2025.

"We're taking baby steps... If we do a ceremony and party I can't imagine it being any time before 2025. I can guarantee it will be nothing like my first wedding or anything on that level," she shares.

