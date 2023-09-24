Chase Chrisley is mourning the loss of Nic Kerdiles. On Saturday, following the news of Nic's death, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to his Instagram Story to remember the late athlete -- who was engaged to his sister, Savannah Chrisley.

Chase led his post with picture of him and Nic smoking cigars while riding around on a golf cart.

"No words...i love you man," he captioned the picture.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

In the next photo, Chase and Nic smile as someone snaps their picture while they are lounging in leather chairs.

"Doesn't feel real...lost a brother today...I know God has a plan but man I don't understand it today. Fly high my brother and rest easy," Chase wrote.

Chase followed the post with one final picture of him, Nic and Savannah.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

"Love you brother," he wrote with a series of broken hearts.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

According to multiple reports, the former hockey player and real estate agent died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville. Metro police stated that the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. as he was driving his motorcycle. Reports say Nic ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of a BMW.

According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. He was 29.

Nic took to his Instagram Story on Friday night and posted a photo of himself on his motorcycle. He added the caption, "Night rider."

After the news of Nic's death, Savannah took to social media to remember her on-again, off-again partner.

Savannah Chrisley / Instagram

The Unlocked host took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and posted a Boomerang of her and Nic sharing a kiss. She overlayed the boom with the text, "I'm still hoping you respond to my text." She later posted another photo of them together on the beach.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel," she wrote in part.

She added, "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' We loved hard…and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Savannah and Nic -- who appeared alongside the Chrisleys on their reality show -- started dating in November 2017. They revealed in 2020 that they were taking a step back in their relationship, after previously planning to tie the knot in May 2020.

They called off their engagement for good in September 2020, just months after they decided to end their engagement and "go back to dating."

RELATED CONTENT: