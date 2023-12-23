Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are stepping out for the first time as newlyweds. On Thursday, the duo was spotted arriving to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Christmas party in New York City.

The pair was dressed for the occasion, with Evans sporting burgundy pants, a mustard coat and a dark sweater, and his wife opting for midi-length red dress, which she paired with a black coat and an oversized cream scarf.

Splash

The romance between the couple was confirmed to ET in November 2022, with a source noting that the pair had already been together for one year. Then, in September 2023, Evans, 42, married Baptista, 26, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife," a source told ET shortly after the pair's nuptials. "Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

Then, in October, Evans confirmed that he and Baptista exchanged vows in two ceremonies.

"I got married. It was really, really great," Evans told the crowd at New York ComiCon. "We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese."

"It's the best time of year right now," he added. "Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

