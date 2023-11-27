Alba Baptista is putting her wedding bling on display for the first time!

The 26-year-old Warrior Nun actress gave the world a glimpse at her wedding ring in an Instagram photo dump featuring pictures from the GQ Portugal Man of the Year Awards in Lisbon, Portugal.

"GQ MOTY Awards with @miumiu & @cartier ✨," Baptista captioned the post. Her photo set led with a picture of her in a chic black Miu Miu dress while holding a small black purse.

Front and center in the photo is her diamond engagement ring and wedding band, which are stacked on top of each other.

Instagram/chrisevans

Baptista gives another look at her sparkler as she playfully covers her face with a copy of The Virgin Suicides. The new Mrs. Evans' rock isn't the only stunning jewels she had on display. In addition to her wedding ring -- which was the only ring on her fingers -- she wore a bracelet and earrings from Cartier.

In October, Evans debuted his gold wedding band to the world a few weeks after tying the knot. During his appearance at New York Comic Con, the Captain America star flashed his gold band and dished on his and Baptista's multiple weddings.

"I got married," 42-year-old Evans told the crowd at the Javits Center. "It was really, really great."

He added, "We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese."

Page Six was first to report that Evans and Baptista had a very low-key ceremony, which was held at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It was so hush-hush, guests were required to sign NDAs and had to give up their phones during the ceremony.

In September, a source told ET that Evans and Baptista are looking forward to their future together.

"Chris has been in love with Alba for a while," the source said at the time." They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife. Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

RELATED CONTENT: