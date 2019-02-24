Chris Evans Helps Regina King to Oscars Stage and Twitter Is Loving It

Chris Evans is the seatmate we all deserve.

After Regina King scored her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress, she stood to walk on stage but tripped over her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. The Avengers: Infinity War star immediately saw a friend in need and helped her up the steps. Of course, this isn't the first time Captain America has escorted a fellow actor, but fans online couldn't get over the chivalrous gesture.

“Chris Evans knows what to do in the presence of a Queen,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Regina King literally living the dream wearing Oscar de la Renta while Chris Evans escorts her to accept an [Academy] Award,” another fan chimed in.

“We had the Oscars on during dinner and when Chris Evans helped Regina King up the steps, my husband and I both agreed we’d step aside to let the other marry Chris,” another user posted. “[The] kids approve because either way, they get Captain America as a stepdad.”

Once the If Beale Street Could Talk winnermade it to the stage, she broke down in tears during an especially moving speech, saying, "I am an example of what happens when support and love is poured into someone."

And she also thanked her mother. "Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction."

Evans happened to be seated beside actress' mom during that moment, sparking even more chatter about Cap and the fabulous King women. “Get you a man that looks at you the way Chris Evans looks at Regina King’s mom," wrote one user.

