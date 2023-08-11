Chris Hemsworth is 40 and in his glory. The Thor actor celebrated his milestone birthday on Friday by hitting the surf with his younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, and a group of friends in Byron Bay, Australia.

The brothers were snapped showing off their chiseled physiques as they went shirtless, peeling their wetsuits down to their waists.

Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, posted a silly pic in honor of his special day and couldn't help teasing the Extraction star in the caption, as his face appears bewildered in the shot.

"That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets., 🤣 even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth! ❤️" she gushed.

The adorable couple has been married since 2010 and share three children together -- daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

Though he was not spotted on Friday's surf outing, Chris' other brother, Luke Hemsworth, also shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend. @chrishemsworth you’re an inspiration to everyone who knows you. You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov [sic] you mate," he wrote.

Last month, it was Pataky's turn for celebrating as she rang in her 47th birthday on July 18.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky," the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote.

The post led with a video of Hemsworth sitting next to the birthday girl as the table sang "Happy Birthday." At the end of the video, Hemsworth joked, "That's cake number 73."

In the pictures that followed, the couple snuggles close as they lean over the cake, before Pataky poses for a solo shot with a different dessert.

The Hemsworth family has been on a series of epic summer vacations this year, including adventures in Switzerland and Spain.

Last fall, the Thor star told Vanity Fair that he planned to take some time off after promoting his unscripted Disney+ adventure series, Limitless. The decision, he said at the time, coincided with an episode of the show on death, as well as one in which Hemsworth agreed to take a genetic test, which ultimately revealed that his risk of developing Alzheimer's is eight to 10 times higher than that of the general population -- due to the fact that Hemsworth has two copies of APOE4 (the apolipoprotein E gene), one from his mom and one from his dad.

After learning the results on the show, Hemsworth said in a confessional that "the idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear."

However, Hemsworth set the record straight during an interview with ET in June, sharing that the decision to take a brief career break was not as connected to the genetic test as it may have seemed.

"It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion," he shared. "I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with."

"Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often," he continued. "The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make all the changes -- whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life."

As for how his career might look different in his 40s, Hemsworth said it's simply about making more discerning choices now that he's reached a comfortable point in his career and feels "healthier than I've ever felt."

"I've been running from project to project for long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it's the last job you'll get, you know?" he explained. "I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I'm involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people."

