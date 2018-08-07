The star-studded guest list for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards has been released, offering fans some idea of the upcoming night honoring the year’s best entertainment and most inspiring individuals.

Among those set to grace The Forum in L.A. are Zac Efron, Louis Tomlinson and Anna Kendrick, as well as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Also set to appear is the cast of Riverdale, including Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch, ET has exclusively learned.

We also know that Bebe Rexha will be taking the stage to deliver her new single “I’m a Mess.” And Evvie McKinney, winner of season one of The Four: Battle for Stardom, will be performing her debut single “How Do You Feel.”

Although the final nominees and presenters are still being kept under wraps, we do know Nick Cannon and Lele Pons will be sharing hosting duties at the annual awards show.

Last year, Bruno Mars accepted the prestigious Visionary Award for “innovation and contributions to contemporary music.” Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens was given the See Her Award recognizing her for working toward “seeing a change” for women in the media.

Also honored at last year’s festivities were Maroon 5, who accepted the Decade Award, recognizing their musical contribution over the last 10 years. And accepting the highest honor of the night, the Ultimate Choice Award, was Miley Cyrus, who unfortunately couldn’t be on hand for the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.

Nevertheless, Cyrus hopped on Instagram to thank fans for the award, writing: "To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!"

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

Take a look back at last year's Teen Choice Awards with the clip below.

