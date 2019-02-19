Chrissy Teigen Says She Chipped Her Tooth During 'Family Feud' Taping

It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s episode of Family Feud is going to be an interesting one!

The A-list couple and their family went up against the cast of Vanderpump Rules on the popular game show, taping the episode of Sunday.

"I can’t say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself laughing in a mini-dress with feathered accents on Instagram.

On Friday, Teigen first broke the news on Twitter, writing, "breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F**KING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!”

But her excitement quickly turned to concern when she shared some funny videos of her mom, Vilailuck, practicing.

"Oh my god we are f**ked,” Teigen wrote, adding, "I’m bailing.”

Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix responded to one post, writing, "I watch every day so if I mess up, it’ll be a waste of a literal lifetime of practice,” to which Teigen replied, "So does my mom so I’m gonna go ahead and just hand you guys the win right now.”

Teigen’s longtime pal, Kim Kardashian West, already competed on the show with her husband Kanye West’s family against her own.

