Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday With a Champagne-Themed Party

Christina Hall is marking a major milestone. The HGTV star turned 40 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with a champagne-themed bash.

"Had the best 40th birthday celebration thanks to my husband and best friend," Christina wrote on Instagram of her spouse, Josh Hall. "I walked into the most incredible party where they thought of everything and made all my champagne dreams come true. I feel very lucky to have such amazing people in my life."

"Going into this new decade my goal is to slow the f down," she continued. "Enjoy the small moments and not rush through life. Take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride."

Josh commented on his wife's post, writing that her birthday celebration was "well deserved."

"You are my queen and I'll spend the rest of my life enjoying those moments with you," he wrote.

The party was a family affair, as Christina's two eldest children -- Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 -- were on hand for the festivities. Christina shares the kids with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, and is also parent to Hudson, 3, with her other ex, Ant Anstead.

Josh also posted about the party on Instagram, sharing a sweet pic with Christina from the bash.

"Happy 40th Birthday to my absolute stunner of a wife! This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily," he wrote. "I can't say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of."

"Christina is about to make her 40s the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it!" Josh continued. "I'm a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life. Ride or die baby, love you more than anything."

Christina appreciated her husband's sweet post, commenting, "Thank you for planning and executing the most perfect party EVER for me. Love you."

