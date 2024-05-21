News

Ciara Posts Weight Loss Update Amid Goal to Lose 70 Lbs

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 5:21 AM PDT, May 21, 2024

Ciara gave birth to her fourth child, daughter Amora, with husband Russell Wilson in December.

Ciara is keeping her fans updated on her weight loss journey. 

The 38-year-old mother of four shared last month that she planned to shed 70 pounds of baby weight after giving birth to daughter Amora in December. Shortly after sharing her goal, Ciara posted an image of a scale that read 181.4 pounds. 

On Sunday, Ciara offered another update on Instagram. 

"Scale moved a little…so I’ll call it a W!:)," she captioned a new photo carousel. Among the shots was another picture of a scale, this time reading 178 pounds. 

The songstress also included a handful of images from her whirlwind life, including a recent appearance on American Idol and time spent with her baby girl. 

Also over the weekend, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson celebrated the 10th birthday of their eldest child, Future. 

"He's annointed, loved, blessed, smart, funny, fun, gifted, special...and today He's 10 years old! I’m so grateful! Happy Birthday Future! We love you so much and we're so proud of you! The sky is the limit sunshine!❤️🎂," the proud mommy wrote on social media. 

Ciara welcomed Future in 2014 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The pair split the same year they welcomed their son. Ciara went on to marry Wilson in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora.

The "Goodies" singer has been busy gearing up for Missy Elliott's Out of This World  — The Missy Elliott Experience tour. She's set to join Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on the trek, with North American tour dates begin on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.  

The "1, 2 Step" singer recently joked about bringing her young kids on the road in an interview with ET.

"I'mma send [the kids] to Auntie Miss and Uncle Bust," she teased of her upcoming shows. "We know they gonna come back a little different, but even better."

