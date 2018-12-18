Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are proceeding with their divorce.

After nearly 7 months of trying to make their marriage work, the Arrow star and his estranged husband are officially parting ways, according to court documents obtained by ET.



On Dec. 15, Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure in Los Angeles requesting Haynes hand over his financial information.



The pair initially called it quits on May 8, when court records show Haynes filed for divorce after they'd been married for six months. However, by late October, Haynes and Leatham had seemingly reconciled, as the 30-year-old actor shared a sweet post on Instagram marking his 1-year anniversary with his artistic director husband.

"Life is a beautiful place with you beside me," Haynes captioned the picturesque photos.

