Colton Underwood Expecting First Baby with Husband Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are expecting their first child via surrogate just one year after they tied the knot.

The Bachelor alum announced the news on Instagram Tuesday with a series of photos. The first image shows Underwood and Brown holding a Polaroid of their sonogram.

The post also features adorable pictures of the couple with their dogs and excerpts from Underwood’s Men's Health interview where he shared the news.

Underwood opened up to the outlet about looking for an egg donor, saying, "Some people want blue eyes and blond hair. We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love."

Despite feeling that the egg donation process was somewhat impersonal, the 32-year-old found comfort in a shared experience with his egg donor. "What was cool about it is that there’s not a lot of humanization in the [egg donor matching] process. So for me to share an elevator ride, as silly as it sounds, was such a bonding thing and also just such reassurance that we were on the right path," said Underwood.

Fatherhood has long been a priority for Underwood. In February, Underwood announced Daddyhood, a new podcast that chronicles the couple's journey to parenthood and shares insights from him and his husband as they navigate becoming first-time fathers.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for the couple, who celebrated their union in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony in Napa Valley, California, last May. The 31-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram in May 2023 to share stunning snapshots from their special day, captioning the post, "The Brown-Underwoods ❤️ May 13th 2023."

The glamorous ceremony attracted several famous friends, including actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. Wilde shared some delightful moments from the event on her Instagram Story, humorously noting her choice of attire, "Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast." She later posted a heartfelt picture of herself embracing Underwood and Brown, with the caption, "The grooms approved."

Underwood and Brown -- a political strategist -- have been dating since the summer of 2021, and the pair has continually taken to social media to pay tribute to each other and their love.

Underwood came out as gay in April 2021. The former football player’s journey was documented during his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton. In November, Underwood confirmed that he was seeing someone, and while it was serious, he wanted to keep it private.

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown - Colton Underwood / Instagram

"I've learned this new thing since I did The Bachelor -- it's called boundaries," Underwood quipped of his decision to stay mum about his relationship. "I finally put some up."

The couple later shared the news that they were engaged in February 2022, posting the reveal to Instagram, with a picture together.

"Life is going to be fun with you ♥️," Underwood wrote. Brown also shared the news with a picture of him and Underwood popping champagne.

Underwood spoke with ET's Denny Directo in March 2022 and explained why he and Brown wouldn't be tying the knot on TV.

"That's a hard no, no matter what the dollar amount is," Underwood insisted. "I've been there, done that with my life, and there's moments now that I'm keeping private."

RELATED CONTENT: