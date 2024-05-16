Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are in prep for baby No. 3 and no one knows that better than the couple's two kids.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday from the 2024 ACM Awards, the 30-year-old "I Can Feel It" crooner shared that his older daughter Kingsley Rose, 4, is over the moon while his younger daughter, Kodi Jane, 2, is a little less understanding of the situation.

"Kodi can't really explain how she feels because she's two," Brown said with a laugh. "But Kingsley is, like, so excited. [She] protects Kate at all times when Kodi tries to get rough with her, she's like, 'There's a baby in Mommy's belly, stop.'"

Baby No. 3 is a special addition to the family too as it is their first son and their last child. After the couple shared their sweet gender reveal on Instagram in January, the "Thank God" singer shared that he and Katelyn, 31, had decided baby boy Brown meant the end of growing their family.

"Oh yeah, we're done," Brown told ET on Thursday. "We were surprised with the third one."

In an episode of The Bobby Bones Show back in March, the singer shared that he had gotten a vasectomy to make sure that they were really on their last baby after their unexpected blessing. He detailed the procedure and shared his all-too-relatable reaction to taking drugs for the operation.

"They gave me gas, but I'm laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor and they're just talking about their day," Kane told the podcast host. "I'm not out of it at all, just sky high. And they're just having their conversation about their day. And you're just on the table, spread eagle. It was wild."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have collaborated from time to time, including on "Thank God," which quickly soared to No. 1 on the charts. While they have been keeping busy in their personal lives, fans have begged for more music from the real-life husband and wife.

"We're working on it," Brown teased to ET a full year ago at the 2023 ACM Awards. "We're putting a studio in the house right now, so we're gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

