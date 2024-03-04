Kane Brown received a heartwarming surprise during a recent live performance of his song, "Thank God." The unexpected guest? None other than his adorable 4-year-old daughter, Kingsley.

As Kane reached the end of his part of the duet, his wife, Katelyn, took the stage alongside their eldest daughter. Kane's face lit up with surprise and joy as Kingsley joined them. "I didn't know you were coming up here," he exclaimed, crouching down to embrace his little girl.

With Kingsley in his arms, Kane swayed back and forth as Katelyn took center stage to sing her part of the song. During the bridge of the track, the emotion was palpable as Kane doubled over with a beaming smile on his face.

Katelyn -- who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, a baby boy -- was dressed in denim and cradled her baby bump while passionately delivering her lines of "Thank God."

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The announcement of her pregnancy came during the holiday season, with a Christmas-themed post featuring the family of four snuggled up in front of the tree. Kingsley held a sonogram image with an infectious smile, hinting at the joyous news.

Kane and Katelyn's love story is one for the books. Meeting in 2016 through mutual friends in the music industry, the pair tied the knot in 2018. Their expanding family began with the arrival of Kingsley in 2019, followed by Kodi in 2021, and now, they eagerly await the arrival of their baby boy in 2024.

Their shared love for music has brought them together and resulted in successful collaborations. In 2022, the couple released their first duet, "Thank God," which quickly soared to No. 1 on the charts, leaving fans yearning for more of their harmonious partnership.

"We're working on it," Kane teased to ET in 2023. "We're putting a studio in the house right now, so we're gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music."

RELATED CONTENT: